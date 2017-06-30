OnePlus 5 creates sales record on Amazon India in the launch week

The Indian market is one of the significant ones for many smartphone manufacturers. In fact, India is the next big market after China for those manufacturers who are serious about their success.

OnePlus is one such smartphone maker that has realized this and is welcome by the Indian consumers. It is for this reason that the company released its recent flagship smartphone - OnePlus 5 in the country within two days of its global launch. And, this move hasn't failed to pay off.

The OnePlus 5 has set a launch week sales record on the brand's exclusive online retail partner Amazon India. According to the OnePlus India Twitter handle, OnePlus 5 is the highest grossing smartphone in the launch week. The tweet notes that the OnePlus 5 sales is three times that of the OnePlus 3T in the launch week.

Notably, OnePlus seems to have understood the right path towards success in India. The company has released the OnePlus 5 in two variants - one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity and the other with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space. These variants of the flagship device are priced in the premium mid-range market segment at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 respectively.

Even before creating a sales record on Amazon India in the launch week, the company's co-founder Carl Pei took to Twitter soon after the global announcement to state that the OnePlus 5 is the fastest selling OnePlus smartphone so far. It has been evident as people across the global markets lined up for hours in front of the pop-up stores to lay their hands on the smartphone.