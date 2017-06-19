OnePlus 5 display may come with DCI-P3 colors support

OnePlus is all set to take the wraps off its flagship device OnePlus 5 tomorrow in China. While we will get to see the unveiling of the smartphone tomorrow, it will get launched in India on June 22, which is on Thursday.

It would be an understatement to say that there is a hype around the OnePlus 5. Since the huge success of its predecessor OnePlus 3T, smartphone enthusiasts are expecting a lot from the OnePlus 5. And, going by its specs and features that we have come to know from the countless rumors and leaks, the device will not disappoint you. Besides this, the company itself is revealing new details about the smartphone every other day.

Now, OnePlus has taken to its Weibo account to announce that the OnePlus 5 will be featuring a way better display than the OnePlus 3T. Well, to be frank, the Weibo post doesn't give a very clear view on the subject.

In any case, we are happy that the company has paid attention to the fans who were not that satisfied with the displays of the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T.

If you remember, last week a report by Technoblog suggested that the OnePlus 5 would arrive with a 5.5-inch full HD display with the support for DCI-P3 colors.

If this piece of information comes to be true, the OnePlus 5's display will offer a digital cinema-like viewing experience with support for vibrant red and green colors. For those who are unaware, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus displays already come with the support for DCI-P3 colors.