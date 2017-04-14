OnePlus 5 case leaks; shows the dual-lens rear camera

Recently, we are coming across many details regarding the OnePlus 5, which is the alleged successor of the existing flagship - OnePlus 3T. The company is speculated to skip the OnePlus 4 as the number 4 is considered unlucky or inauspicious in China.

Earlier today, we reported that the OnePlus 5 has received the 3C certification in China and is likely to be called OnePlus A5000. Also, we have been coming across speculations suggesting that the OnePlus 5 might feature a dual-lens camera setup at its rear. Now, there is a kind of confirmation on this. We say so as the alleged rear case of the smartphone has hit the web showing the opening for the dual-lens camera.

Though the authenticity of the leaked case is not known, the sources in China state that the photos could be the very first images of the OnePlus 5's case. The sources also confirm that the smartphone will use a dual-lens camera at its rear like many other existing and upcoming high-end and premium smartphones.

The design of the supposed OnePlus 5 protective case that has leaked online seems to be generic. For now, there is no clue on how the OnePlus 5 might look like or its shape. If the smartphone features a dual-lens camera at its rear it is speculated to arrive with, the OnePlus 5 will definitely be a tough challenger to the flagship models from Xiaomi, Huawei, LeEco, Samsung, etc.

Going by the existing rumors, the OnePlus 5 is believed to make use of a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM. The display is likely to be a Quad HD 1440p panel. The dual-lens camera is already rumored to be used by the OnePlus 5 and one of the lenses could be a 23MP unit.

