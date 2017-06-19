OnePlus 5 first TV commercial appears: Reveals the smartphone in all its glory

Amidst all the buzz surrounding OnePlus' next flagship OnePlus 5, the Chinese manufacturer has now started broadcasting its first set of television commercials in India.

Interestingly, the company chose the perfect time to broadcast and run their ad campaign. OnePlus cleverly and publicly televised the advertisement of the OnePlus 5 during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan. And what this means is that majority of Indians have now watched the ad.

The good news though, OnePlus' ad has now given us a few hints about how OnePlus will finally look like. As such, the video showcases the handset in its full glory. Especially we can see the design aspect of the phone like its curved edges, dual-rear cameras, front fingerprint sensor, and a full metal body.

Besides, the advertisement also confirms some of the leaked details that we have heard in the last few days about the phone on the internet. More significantly, the ad features many Bollywood stars and megastar Amitabh Bachchan who seems to be OnePlus' brand ambassador in India. In the ad video, all of them have basically given their first impressions or rather we see their reaction when the phone is shown to them.

However, the video does help to build the suspense for the upcoming smartphone. And we are excitedly waiting for the device to become official. And about that, all throughout the commercial Amitabh Bachchan is seen stating the fact that OnePlus 5 is arriving in India on June 22.

Meanwhile, it also seems that the company has a huge budget for marketing its flagship this time in India. Well, their ad campaign clearly suggests this fact and the video does feature some of the most popular names in India.

But again, call it clever strategy or effective marketing technique OnePlus has now surely created a lot of buzz for its device with this well placed ad campaign. Moreover, OnePlus is banking heavily on OnePlus 5 to bring a massive success for the company.