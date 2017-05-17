OnePlus 5 fresh renders along with AnTuTu benchmark scores leaked

It is quite evident that OnePlus is going to launch its new flagship smartphone in the coming days.

The rumors and leaks have already touted it to be the OnePlus 5 and some rumors are even suggesting that the new handset is going to be yet another "flagship killer" smartphone. That being said, one feature of this flagship that the leaks and rumors have constantly talked about is the dual cameras.

However, OnePlus 5 dual-camera setup on the phone is becoming a confusing affair. A few days back new renders of the smartphone were leaked online and those renders suggested that the design of the vertical dual-camera setup would be oval-shaped instead of the round-edged rectangle shape. And now, two new renders of OnePlus 5 have been leaked which again shows the dual camera setup but this time the renders create more confusion.

Vertical and Horizontal Orientations Why? Because, the new renders presented by Pocket-lint and AndroidPure, show the dual-camera setup at the back of the smartphone in both vertical and horizontal positions respectively. The striking fact is that the render which shows the camera setup in a vertical orientation is quite similar to the first renders that were leaked on the Internet. As for the render with a horizontal design, it shows similar design and features to that of the OnePlus 3T. Benchmark Listing Interestingly, according to reports, OnePlus 5 seems to have appeared on the AnTuTu benchmark website as well. Considering the reports and the benchmark listing, the device comes with a model number 'A5000'. Further, the details given reveal that OnePlus 5 is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, is featuring a full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and it looks like the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with Adreno 540 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The listing further shows that the phone will come with a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and a 16-megapixel camera at the front for taking selfies. OnePlus 5 will also come with 64GB built-in storage. As for the score, OnePlus 5 was able to get 176,000 points on AnTuTu benchmark. Now this means that this smartphone when launched will give a tough competition to other flagships in the market. Two Variants? Just to recall, some of the earlier leaks have also said that the OnePlus 5 will pack 8GB of RAM. Taking our wild guess we are assuming that OnePLus 5 could possibly come in two variants, with 6GB and 8GB of RAM.