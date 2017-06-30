OnePlus 5: From being a flagship killer to a true flagship

It can be said that OnePlus 5 has progressed from being a flagship killer to a flagship smartphone itself. The company has etched a place for itself in history by selling the OnePlus 5 on the same day of its announcement, which is something that we have never seen with other flagship smartphones.

OnePlus 5 has been one of the highly anticipated smartphones to be launched this year. The reason is that this smartphone brings a whole set of powerful and worthy features without costing you heavily.

It boasts of high-end specifications and features that are on par with other high-end flagship offerings including the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, Apple iPhone 7 Plus, etc. Despite the fact that the OnePlus flagship is packed such incredible features, it is priced relatively lesser than these phones, urging people to buy it instead of its expensive counterparts.

Fans queued up for hours together OnePlus held pop-up events in several parts of the country a few days after its launch. The pop-up events were held in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad between June 22 and June 25, 2017. Interestingly, the device was available for purchase at these pop-up stores and fans preferred to stand in line to get their hands on the OnePlus 5 without waiting for the open sale to debut online via Amazon India and on the OnePlus store. Fans came from hundreds of miles away and queued up in front of these pop-up stores set by OnePlus in select cities across the country for over 10 hours as they knew that it is worth the wait. Their patience is definitely appreciated and they've got the chance to enjoy the impressive performance of the OnePlus 5 before the others. OnePlus 5 packs in all the power Undoubtedly, the OnePlus 5 is one of the most powerful flagship smartphones that have been launched this year. It is the OnePlus flagship of 2017 packing in so much power that has made people queue up for it with the confidence that they will be getting the best smartphone user experience ever without shelling out a lot of money. The device puts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC to the task. This processor is the same one that is used in the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. While the Samsung offerings used 4GB RAM along with the Snapdragon 835, the OnePlus 5 has either 6GB or 8GB RAM that will render a better multitasking performance, which is free from clutter and lag. With so much power under its hood, the 2017 OnePlus flagship is still priced below Rs. 40,000. Pete Lau aims to be more focused Pete Lau, the founder and CEO of OnePlus seems to be very different and the same reflects in the company. Lau is inspired by Apple's strategy. He prefers to stick to the approach of Apple and wants to be more focused. He aims to create the best Android flagship that can offer a great user experience to their fans. The team at OnePlus works to keep up with the brand's tagline "Never Settle" as long as they can provide the user experience that the consumers want. OnePlus has achieved it in just three years As mentioned above, the OnePlus pop-up stores set up in the major cities in the last week grabbed the attention of fans and people came to these stores in large numbers. They were queuing up before these stores to lay their hands on the smartphone that will definitely make them enjoy a better user experience that they might not have had until now. Being the new rage in the smartphone arena, the OnePlus 5 is changing things that happen in the tech world. We say this as we have seen only Apple fanboys queuing up to buy the latest iteration of iPhone on the day of release. The long hours of wait is something that we have not seen for other smartphone brands, especially something like OnePlus that has been around just for three years. This shows the power of the OnePlus 5 and is a proof of the performance and user experience that it can render. Each fan’s demand is met The highlights of the OnePlus 5 extend beyond its hardware aspects. While the device does have the necessary storage (up to 128GB) that will let users store anything they want with the least concern about running out of storage, this is not the only highlight. The dual-lens rear camera setup comprises of a 20MP and a 16MP camera module. This dual camera arrangement comes with enough features such as bokeh effect, portrait mode, etc. Those smartphone photography enthusiasts can get their hands on the OnePlus 5 to quench their smartphone camera demands. Likewise, the intense smartphone users can get a good fast charging experience from the improved Dash Charge feature. With the OnePlus 5 being able to handle the requirements of each type of user and quenching their demand, the device has undoubtedly attracted people from far away to be a part of the pop-up events to grab one for themselves.