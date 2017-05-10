OnePlus 5 Geekbench results surpass Galaxy S8 and Xperia XZ Premium

OnePlus 5 is one of the highly anticipated smartphones likely to be unveiled in the coming months. The smartphone is hitting the headlines almost every other day for its features. Today, there is interesting news for the OnePlus fans.

The exclusive images of the OnePlus 5's Geekbench results hit the web via a GSMArena report. These screenshots of the OnePlus 5 test score show that the smartphone is a powerhouse. The screenshots show that the OnePlus 5 carrying the model number A5000 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. In the single-core test, the phone scored 1963 points and in the multi-core test, it scored 6687 points.

Also read: Another OnePlus 5 teaser is out; Analyst confirms 8GB RAM

When it comes to competition, n the single-core test, it is third to Apple iPhone 7 Plus and Galaxy S8+ with Exynos 8895 variant. In the multi-core test, the OnePlus 5 managed to score 300 points more than the Galaxy S8 Exynos 8895 variant and 500 points more than the Huawei Mate 9.

On comparing these scores to those that the Snapdragon 835-powered smartphones those were already benchmarked, the Galaxy S8 has a single-core score of 1929 and multi-core score of 6048. The Sony Xperia XZ Premium has a single-core score of 1943 and a multi-core score of 5824. The comparison shows that the OnePlus 5 performs better than they do.

Also read: Alleged OnePlus 5 sketches hit the web

Though the upcoming flagship killer seems to be powerful, there is a possibility for the final product to score as high as the others in the market. It is common for the pre-production units to be tweaked to get higher results.

The OnePlus 5 is pegged for a summer launch and is likely to feature dual front-facing cameras and dual rear camera lenses too. It is believed to be launched with 8GB RAM as well.

Source