OnePlus 5 Gets 3C Certification in China: To be called as OnePlus A5000

It's known that we will get the successor of OnePlus 3/3T known as OnePlus 5 in our hands sometime soon. Quite a lot of rumors have been seen online regarding this phone. One interesting rumor was, this will be the low-cost alternative for Samsung's Galaxy S8 and LG G6 smartphones.

OnePlus fans are eagerly waiting for this low-budget phone and now there is a great news for them. Finally, OnePlus 5 shows up in China and receives 3C certification. This gives us a clear idea that the launch date of upcoming OnePlus 5 is nearing. Though 3C certifications don't reveal the specifications, it told that the OnePlus 5 will be called as the OnePlus A5000.

Since there were lots of leaks and rumors around this model, we can visualize how this phone looks like and what it has got to offer. According to the rumors, this phone has a 5.5-inch Quad HD 2560 x 1440 AMOLED display and eliminates all front bezel.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, it is coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM. It will offer internal storage of up to 256GB. The phone is backed by 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1.1.

Camera specifications are still not clear. But few rumors do say that it may feature at least 23-megapixel primary camera and may come with dual camera setup. This phone may not have a home button on the front and may feature fingerprint scanner on the back.

Information regarding the price is not yet known, but few sources say that it may cost somewhere between $350 - $500.

