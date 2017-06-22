OnePlus 5 gets a high five from leading brands

It is easily the most awaited phone of the year, and it is not just the consumers and fans who are lining up for it. The latest flagship from OnePlus, which comes on the heels of the OnePlus 3T, has already captured the market's imagination.

Rare is the tech corner where people are not talking about the device's incredibly sleek frame, dual cameras and of course, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor that is driving all the super fast action on the latest in the "flagship killer" line.

And it is not just the consumers and tech enthusiasts who are looking forward to the arrival of the OnePlus 5 (it arrives on Indian shores on 22 June). Some of the leading brands in India are also welcoming the latest from the OnePlus stable to Indian shores, putting up posts and banners on their social networks and other media.

Yes, they are huge brands in their own right, but this has not stopped them from applauding the arrival of something that could totally redefine the smartphone market in the country. Some of the brands rolling out the red carpet for the OnePlus include:

Amazon

Uber

Servity

Cleartrip

BookMyShow

Jabong

The support from these major brands and key members of the industry clearly reflects the importance being accorded to the OnePlus 5. This is not just another device trying to rely on a spec sheet and a price tag, but is a compelling proposition for all those looking for a whole new smartphone experience. The OnePlus 5 arrives on June 22. And if the welcoming committee of brands is any indication, Indian consumers could be in for the tech treat of their lives.

The highest resolution smartphone dual-camera system

We already know that the OnePlus 5 comes with a dual-lens rear camera setup. The company claims that the device has the highest resolution smartphone dual-camera system right now. The camera comprises of a 16MP Sony IMX398 sensor with f/1.7 aperture to capture 34% more light than the one on the OnePlus 3T. The other camera is a 20MP telephoto lens with an aperture of f/2.6.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 5 dual rear camera sensor has a faster autofocus that is claimed to be 40% snappier than that of its predecessor. The other aspects accompanying the rear camera include dual-LED flash and 4K video recording along EIS. Besides these, the camera can render Bokeh effect with up to 2x optical zoom.

There is a Pro Mode with options including white balance, shutter speed, ISO, RAW image editing, and more. There is improved HDR and Smart Capture feature that automatically adjusts the settings.

Up front, the OnePlus 5 fitted with a 16MP front-facer that is also a Sony sensor, EIS and f/2.0 aperture. This selfie camera can shoot FHD 1080p videos too. It can activate the screen flash with modes such as on, off and auto and there is auto HDR too.

It's a hardware powerhouse

The OnePlus 5 is definitely one of the most powerful smartphones in the market right now. The handset is equipped with the latest high-end processor - Snapdragon 835 SoC. This octa-core processor can be clocked up to 2.45GHz speed and is coupled with Adreno 450 graphics that can offer up to 25% higher graphical performance.

Besides this processor, the OnePlus flagship is one of the first smartphones to be released with 8GB RAM. The smartphone is an elite one with 6GB/8GB RAM options and 64GB/128GB storage capacity. The RAM used in the smartphone is claimed to offer 17% improved power efficiency.

The OnePlus 5 comes with the enhanced OxygenOS that runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. This platform comes bundled with new features such as Expanded Screenshots, Reading Mode and a semi-transparent app drawer. Also, there is App Priority that helps prioritize and deprioritize apps based on the usage.

FHD panel with Gorilla Glass 5

The OnePlus 5 is made using anodized aluminum and resembles the iPhone 7 Plus. The only major difference is the shape of the physical home button at the front. The device is claimed to be the slimmest ever OnePlus flagship to be launched as it measures at 7.25mm. The handset boasts of a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p Optic AMOLED display with support for sRGB and DCI-P3 color standards. Further, this screen is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5.

3300mAh battery with improved optimizations

The OnePlus 5 is powered by a smaller 3300mAh battery that comes bundled with hardware and software optimizations. With these optimizations, the device is claimed to deliver up to 20% more battery life in comparison to the 3400mAh battery in the OnePlus 3T. Also, there is improved fast charging that is claimed to give a day of battery life in just 30 minutes of charging.

There's a slew of connectivity and other features

The connectivity features on board the OnePlus 5 include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C. There is a ceramic fingerprint sensor that is claimed to be able to unlock the device in just 0.2 seconds. Also, there is a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom of the smartphone.