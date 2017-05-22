OnePlus 5 hands-on image leaked: Rear design revealed

We have already seen several OnePlus 5 leaks in the past few days. There have been leaks with different renders as well as real life images of the smartphone.

While we are pretty sure that OnePlus 5 is coming soon, it seems that the leaks will just not stop.

Yet again we have come across a new hands-on image of the alleged OnePLus 5 and this time it clearly shows the design of the smartphone.

The image basically shows the back side of the flagship along with the dual camera setup. It shows a vertical camera setup. However, there are still speculations about the dual camera placement on the phone. Some rumors and leaks that have appeared earlier have suggested a horizontal setup.

Likewise, the earlier leak also showed that the LED flash was placed below the cameras. Now there is a Dual LED flash and it has been placed between of the two camera lenses. On further analyzing the image it seems that the rear part of the device is much cleaner as there are no signs of the Antenna lines. So considering it is the OnePlus 5, it looks like the device will be having a full metal unibody at the back.

Additionally, you can also see the OnePlus logo below the cameras. There is no fingerprint scanner at the back. OnePlus will be putting the fingerprint scanner at the front and most probably will be embedded into the home button. There seems to be no change in the placement of the physical buttons as the volume rockers and the notification slider are on the left while the power button is placed on the right.

However, this new leak has yet again made things a little bit more complicated. Comparing it to the previous renders and leaks, this image of OnePlus 5 shows a totally different design. In another case, the leaks and rumors about OnePLus 5 are somewhat getting out of hand. Honestly, the company should work on releasing the device soon.

Having said that, what do you think of this design? Is it appealing or would you rather see a much appealing design? Do let us know your thoughts.

