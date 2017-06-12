OnePlus 5 has teased enough! See it yourself to believe it

Last year's OnePlus flagship models - OnePlus 3 and 3T are still the most preferred smartphones among the bargain hunters. Besides being affordable, these flagship phones are crafted elegantly and have a great set of features.

Being flagship smartphones with advanced specifications, the OnePlus offerings are available at almost half the price of their high-end counterparts such as Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple iPhone 7. It is for this reason that these smartphones are called flagship killers and are preferred by those who want to experience flagship features without shelling out a lot of money.

As we are nearing the end of the second quarter of this year, the global manufacturer is prepping to launch its latest device - the OnePlus 5. Even before the company could confirm the name of this upcoming flagship, the rumors were rife regarding the smartphone. One thing that keeps the rumor mills churning heavily about the OnePlus 5 is the interest shown by the fans.

OnePlus has a fantastic track record, so it's hardly possible for fans to stop themselves from being excited about the upcoming device. The rumors and speculations regarding the OnePlus 5 are pushing in new information almost every day in front of us. We try to make it simpler for you by telling you what you should know about OnePlus 5 ahead of the launch:

OnePlus lives up to the 'Never Settle' tagline

Going by its tagline of 'Never Settle', the smartphones launched by the OnePlus comes with a compelling package of build quality, performance, and specifications that makes them live up to the tagline. OnePlus has always offered us beyond what we can expect from a mid-range smartphone. With the OnePlus 5's grand unveiling poised to happen on June 22nd 2017, fans and loyalists are definitely eager to know what the company has got to roll out its sleeve this time.

OnePlus seems to have new plans on the camera front

OnePlus seems to be attempting something different with the camera on the upcoming smartphone. The recent official image from the company has already confirm the dual-lens rear camera setup. Though we are not sure what the camera can do or how it can perform, it is clear that OnePlus 5 will bring the most high-end camera smartphone that could even beat the performance of Samsung Galaxy S8.

The company had taken it to Twitter to show the capability of the camera to shoot clear snaps.

Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5? pic.twitter.com/Pd27la4ewn — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 29, 2017

It has to be noted that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ miss out on the presence of a dual camera at their rear. The dual camera setup has become an unwritten norm among the recent flagship smartphones. While the OnePlus 5 is believed to arrive with such a camera arrangement on its back, the Samsung phones that are available on the market lack this feature.

A True Upgrade

Claims are that the smartphone might use 8GB RAM and the same has been somewhat confirmed by the Amazon India teaser. With such a massive amount of RAM with Snapdragon 835 which was earlier conformed by Qualcomm, the smartphone will definitely be a great hit.

Could be a great powerhouse

The OnePlus 5 is said to feature a capacious battery with an improved Dash Charge technology. Given that the 3,400mAh battery on the OnePlus 3T is a capacious one and performs really well, we can expect the OnePlus 5 to arrive with an even better battery capacity and performance. There are rumors that the battery will support an improved Dash Charge tech that can charge it from 0% to 100% in just 30 minutes.

Ticket sales announcement

The OnePlus 5 will be launched in India on June 22 and it is said that the phone will be available soon after its launch via various channels across the country.

Interestingly, the OnePlus fan community can also attend the launch event of the upcoming flagship killer. The invitation-only event will be held in Mumbai and fans who want to attend it should have purchased the tickets from the official OnePlus online store on June 12, 2017. Fans attending the launch event will get gift hampers and OnePlus merchandise as well. Lucky fans can get the chance to buy the smartphone at the event itself.

At the launch event, the company will also hold the live finale of the 'Best Smartphone Contest' that was announced earlier by the Maiden OnePlus Star- Amitabh Bachchan. The winner of this content can take a grand cash prize of Rs. 1 crore. This content was held back in March and was announced on Twitter as well.

.@SrBachchan wants to know what is India's best rated smartphone. Watch the video and stand a chance to win 1 Crore. #OneCroreOnePlus pic.twitter.com/fyLqdCUyEv — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 9, 2017

Do watch how the celebrities react to the OnePlus 5 launch shown on this video titled "OnePlus Star Community reacts to the OnePlus 5".

Why Are We Excited?

OnePlus 5 is believed to be priced competitively as its predecessors with next generation technology at almost half the price of the other flagships. This one thing is enough for the fans to get excited to witness the OnePlus 5 launch.

OnePlus has been focusing on maintaining the hype surrounding the OnePlus 5 well in advance. The smartphone has surfacing in numerous leaks and speculations since early this year and there have been a few confirmations from the company as well. The company hasn't failed to excite us even with the launch event as they are all set to give the fans attending it some attractive freebies.

To summarize, the powerful specifications, competitive pricing, etc. have made the OnePlus 5 one of the eagerly awaited smartphones to be released in the market. More information regarding the OnePlus 5 will come to light as the device gets unveiled on June 20.