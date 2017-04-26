OnePlus 5 to have dual rear camera setup: Leaked images

We all know that the Chinese company is all set to unveil the most awaited OnePlus 5 smartphone coming June. Ahead of its launch, we have seen so many leaks and rumors claiming about the specs and design of the phone.

Now India Today Tech leaked another image of OnePlus 5 that shows back of the phone showcasing the dual rear camera setup. It says that the leaked image of this smartphone has been received from people who have seen this handset and also possibly worked on it. This image also confirms us that the design of OnePlus 5 will be the same as OnePlus 3T which was launched last year.

The newly leaked images gives us a clear picture of upcoming device which is having a metal frame made up of brushed aluminum and also the rounded corners similar to 3T. Also Read: Five OnePlus 5 features we think should be added in the upcoming flagship It will also have the antenna bands which you can see on it predecessor. The picture gives us a clear idea that there won't be any fingerprint scanner on the rear, so it may be integrated on the front or under the Home button. The only change is the dual rear camera setup found on the rear of the device. Those camera sensors are placed vertically with a LED flash below it. We can also see a company logo embedded at the back. There were similar leaks last week which spoke about the same concept. It was about the OnePlus 5 phone case having cut-outs for dual rear cameras. But the cut-outs were designed horizontally, not vertically. So, we cannot confirm anything for now since they are just leaked images. The Chinese firm may tweak the design further before it is launched. So, we just have to wait until it is unveiled officially. The device has been spotted in China's Radio Regulation Authority database a few weeks back. It gave away almost all information about the device. OnePlus 5 had shown up in China this month and said to receive the 3C certification. This gave us a hint that the launch date of upcoming OnePlus 5 is nearing. Also Read: OnePlus starts rolling out OxygenOS 4.1.3 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T The 3C certifications did not reveal anything about the device specifications but just gave away the information that this phone will be called as the OnePlus A5000.

