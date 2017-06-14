OnePlus 5 images leak with TPU case, reveal rear panel design

It won't be an exaggeration to say that OnePlus 5 leaks are pouring in every day. After a few partial confirmations regarding the smartphone have hit the web, a slew of renders has leaked.

These OnePlus 5 renders show the device with the TPU case snapped onto it. These images of the OnePlus 5 along with the case do not show anything new. As the case is a transparent silicone one, it shows the rear design of the smartphone clearly without hiding any design element. Notably, these images have been revealed by Slashleaks.

Special grade One of the photos show that the transparent silicone TPU case is a special grade one. As mentioned above, the case shows all the details of the rear panel design clearly and you can see it from the image. Different colored lines The OnePlus 5's TPU case seems to be transparent except for the colored lines across the antenna bands at the top and bottom and the dual camera and flash enclosing. The case seems to be available in three color options - blue, gold and back as seen here. 3.5mm audio jack seems to be intact A recent leak on Twitter showing the rear of the OnePlus 5 revealed that the smartphone has the USB Type-C port, the 3.5mm audio jack and speaker grille at the bottom. The same has been revealed by the leaked renders of the OnePlus 5 with the TPU case. UFS storage has been confirmed OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau seemingly confirmed that the upcoming flagship killer could arrive with the UFS 2.1 storage. This has become a standard feature in smartphones but the OnePlus 5 will have 128GB of UFS storage, which is pretty interesting. Snapdragon 835 SoC with 8GB RAM The OnePlus 5 is believed to employ the powerful Snapdragon 835 SoC and there are claims that it will have 8GB RAM. One variant of the OnePlus 5 is rumored to arrive with 6GB RAM as well. The device is rumored to run on Android Nougat and draw the power from a 3300mAh battery. The other rumored aspects include a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display.