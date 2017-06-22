OnePlus 5 India launch: Watch the live stream here

OnePlus 5 was unveiled on June 20 at an event in New York. However, the device is coming to India today June 22 and it will be unveiled at Mumbai. The launch event has been scheduled for 2 PM IST.

However, not everyone might have got the chance to attend the event as OnePlus had issued and sold tickets for the launch event. So if you did not get the tickets then there is some good news for you. You can still watch the event live.

OnePlus has already setup up a web page for the live streaming of the event. Further, the live stream can also be viewed through OnePlus' official Facebook and YouTube page. There is need to register and you can directly watch the launch from your home or any place that you are in. And again just to remind you the event will be streamed live at 2:00 PM.

And since the launch is imminent, OnePlus 5 should also be put up for sale in the country on the same day, and be available exclusively on Amazon India.

In any case, while the device has already been launched in other parts here are some of the key features and specifications of the device.

OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset. The phone runs on Android 7.1.1 out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS 4.5.0 on top.

The phone is available in two internal storage and RAM variants - 64GB/6GB variant and the 128GB/8GB variant. Further, the smartphone is backed by a 3300mAh battery and in terms of connectivity supports LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC.

The main focus of OnePlus this year has been the cameras and the handset comes with a dual camera setup at the rear and includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 20-megapixel snapper with a telephoto lens.

As for the pricing, OnePlus 5 is going to be a higher priced smartphone compared to its predecessors and it seems it is finally hitting the premium flagship segment. However, it will be exciting to see what the Indian prices will be like. In the case of U.S., the phone is priced at $479 (approximately Rs 31,000) for the base 64GB/6GB variant and $499 (approximately Rs 32,300) for the 128GB/8GB variant.