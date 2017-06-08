OnePlus 5 India price leaks; 8GB variant might cost Rs. 37,999

The OnePlus 5 is all set to be unveiled on June 20. The India launch is set to happen on June 22 at an event in Mumbai.

The upcoming flagship killer is rumored to be launched in two variants - one with 6GB RAM and the other with 8GB RAM. Of late, we have come across many rumors and speculations regarding the OnePlus 5. Also, a few official confirmations have also surfaced online such as the use of Snapdragon 835 SoC. Now, we have got an interesting detail regarding the OnePlus 5, thanks to those folks at TrueTech.

OnePlus 5 India price is out According to the report citing details revealed by a source close to them, the OnePlus 5 is said to be priced starting from Rs. 32,999. It is claimed that the base variant likely to have 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be priced at Rs. 32,999 and the high-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs. 37,999. Leaked pricing seems practical Given that the OnePlus 3T's high-end variant is priced Rs. 3,000 higher than the base variant, this leaked OnePlus 5 pricing seems to be pretty practical with a difference of Rs. 5,000 between the two variants. OnePlus 5 sale will debut on June 22 The OnePlus 5 India launch will happen on June 22 at an event in Mumbai and fans can attend the same by buying an invite priced at Rs. 999 from the official OnePlus store on June 12. The OnePlus 5 sale will debut on the same day itself. So, interested users can purchase the OnePlus 5 starting from June 22 via Amazon India, the company's online retail partner. OnePlus 5 rumored specs It has been confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will arrive with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and employ a Snapdragon 835 SoC. The device is said to feature a dual-lens rear camera setup and the camera samples posted online show that the camera is capable enough of rendering an impressive quality even in low light conditions. The device is claimed to be powered by a 3300mAh battery with improved Dash Charge feature that can charge it from 0% to 100% in just 30 minutes.