OnePlus 5 India price is out just hours before its release

OnePlus 5 will be launched in India today at an event scheduled to happen at 2PM in Mumbai. Following the launch, the OnePlus 5 will go on sale today itself via Amazon India at 4:30PM.

The smartphone was unveiled on June 20. At the time of its announcement, the U.S. pricing of the device was also revealed. Going by the same, the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the OnePlus 5 is priced at $479 (approx. Rs. 31,000) and the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at $499 (approx. Rs. 32,300). Now, with just hours left for the release of OnePlus 5 in India, the Indian price tag has been leaked via Twitter.

OnePlus 5 pricing in India

1. 6GB RAM, 64GB Rs.33,000

2. 8GB RAM, 128GB Rs.38,000 — Deals For Geeks (@DealsForGeeks) June 21, 2017

The latest information that has come from Twitter suggests that the OnePlus 5 will be priced at Rs. 33,000 and Rs. 38,000 for the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants respectively. Of course, this pricing information is pretty expensive than the U.S. pricing, but it does adhere to a previous leak that revealed the OnePlus 5 pricing info. Previously, it was claimed that the smartphone will be priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 for the two variants.

If this pricing turns out to be true, the OnePlus 5 will be the most expensive smartphone launched by the company ever. However, it makes sense as the device comes with high-end features and specs such as Snapdragon 835 SoC, dual-lens rear camera setup with 20MP and 16MP lenses, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, and improved Dash Charge technology for fast charging speeds. Despite being a flagship smartphone with such premium specs, the OnePlus 5 comes at relatively lesser price point than the other flagships that exist in the market.