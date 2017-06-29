Believe it or not! OnePlus 5 beats iPhone 7 Plus in speed test video

OnePlus 5 has become the talk of the tech world. We all know this as the recent flagship smartphone from the company has been launched a few days back with all bells and whistles.

At the first glance, the OnePlus 5 bears a striking resemblance to the iPhone 7 Plus. The two devices have a lot of similarities in terms of design. Also, the dual rear camera setup and the camera performance is somewhat close to that of the Apple flagship. Now, a recent speed test video posted by PhoneBuff YouTube channel shows that the OnePlus 5 is ahead of the iPhone 7 Plus in terms of performance.

The speed test video that you can watch below shows the creator opening a series of apps on both the smartphones with the timer turned on in the background. Both the OnePlus 5 and iPhone 7 Plus offer a stiff competition to each other, the former turns out to be faster, thanks to the large chunk of RAM used by OnePlus.

Notably, the OnePlus 5 comes equipped with 6GB or 8GB RAM with 64GB or 128GB storage space. This high RAM and storage space is teamed up with one of the most powerful processors that exist right now - Snapdragon 835. On the other hand, the iPhone 7 Plus comes with 3GB RAM that works in conjunction with the A10 Fusion chipset from Apple.

This video shows the power packed performance that the OnePlus 5 will be able to render to the users in comparison to the iPhone 7 Plus.