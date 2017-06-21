OnePlus 5 is not the only 8GB RAM phone that is coming to India

OnePlus 5 as many of you know has been launched at an event in New York. However, it will get unveiled in India tomorrow. Naturally, the anticipation regarding the flagship is skyrocketing among Indian smartphone enthusiasts.

Touted as the "Flagship Killer", OnePlus 5 is expected to make record sales this year. Other than the Snapdragon 835 chipset, powerful rear dual cameras and improved Oxygen OS, one of its specs has caught everyone's attention. We are talking about the RAM capacity. The OnePlus 5 comes in two memory variants; one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and the other one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Currently, except OnePlus 5, the only phone available in the market with 8GB RAM is the ZTE Nubia Z17. However, the Nubia Z17 is yet to make its way to Indian market. So OnePlus 5 will be the first smartphone with 8GB RAM that Indians will get their hands on.

However, it seems like Indian customers will have another option. We say this as Asus India has just posted a video on its social media pages. The short video shows a phone and a message which reads "Landing soon, The world's first 8GB RAM phone".

We’re ready to change the way you see smartphones. The world’s first 8GB RAM phone is all set to land in India. #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/fvhMNv0hU4 — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) June 19, 2017

While they haven't mentioned the named of the smartphone, it doesn't take brains to understand that it is none other than the Asus ZenFone AR. Now to remind you, technically the ZenFone AR is the world's first 8GB RAM phone since it was announced back in January at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Importantly, it is also the first phone to provide support for both Google Tango AR and Daydream VR.

We don't know when exact timeline, we assume the Asus ZenFone AR to be launched sometime in July. Now, the real question is will it give tough competition to the OnePlus 5? Probably not as the ZenFone AR is expected priced way higher than the OnePlus flagship. In India, where pricing plays a major role in customers' buying decision, the OnePlus 5 will always have an upper hand.