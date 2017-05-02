OnePlus 5 is on the way: Hints OnePlus CEO

If you are a OnePlus fan, you might have been following the countless number of leaks and rumors concerning the company's next flagship phone, OnePlus 5. Earlier today, we told you about the leaked photos which are allegedly clicked by the device. Needless to say, it is one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year.

Up until now, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been careful enough to not reveal anything, but the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has just dropped a big hint on his Weibo page. According to his post, the company is working on something big. Of course, the post doesn't actually reveal that the device on the way is OnePlus 5, but it is pretty obvious.

Apparently, the folks at OnePlus are working around the clock to bring out a surprise.

Going by its past launch patterns, the company is expected to take the wraps off the OnePlus 5 sometime in the ongoing quarter and this post also indicates the same thing.

Previous rumors have given us some shed some light on the probable features and specifications of the OnePlus 5. The flagship phone is likely to sport a very sleek design surrounded by minimal bezels. It is said to feature a dual-edge curved display and pack a large 4000mAh battery.

The smartphone is expected to come equipped with a Snapdragon 835 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

On the software front, the OnePlus 5 will run on Android 7.0 Nougat OS right out of the box.

Coming to the camera department, it is safe to say that the smartphone will have a rear dual-camera setup.

Source Via