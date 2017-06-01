OnePlus 5 poster tips June 15 launch; to be the thinnest flagship phone

Earlier this week, a screenshot of a leaked internal mail tipped that the OnePlus 5 might be unveiled on June 15. While a confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made, the launch date has been leaked once again.

A poster confirming the June 15 launch date of the upcoming flagship killer smartphone has started making rounds on the internet. This is an official poster that has confirmed the date as well as the time of launch of the OnePlus 5. The teaser has been posted on the Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo by the user Kjuma, a popular tipster. Besides revealing that the OnePlus 5 will be launched on June 15, it also confirms the venue and time.

OnePlus 5 launch event Going by the teaser, the launch will happen at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center (Spring Cocoon Gymnasium) at 3:00 PM local time (12:30 PM Indian time). Below the launch date, the text reads, "New Release" and below that is a caption "Only fast, not broken". It could be a reference to the Dash Charge technology or something else. Source Choose your favorite retail box Moreover, OnePlus gives a chance for the users to choose their favorite design for the OnePlus 5. Back in 2016, the company released 8 various retail boxes for the OnePlus 3 and asked fans to choose the one that they like. The designs were posted on the official OnePlus Weibo page. Now, in the same way, the designs for the retail boxes have been posted for the OnePlus 5. Two of them are in red and the package looks nice. Source Thinnest flagship phone While the launch date is likely tipped to be June 15, the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed an interesting detail regarding the smartphone. In a post on Weibo, Pete Lau suggests that the device will be thin. It is believed that the OnePlus 5 will be the thinnest flagship phone launched ever. Source