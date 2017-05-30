Is OnePlus 5 launching on June 15?

It was only this morning that we came across a camera comparison pic teased officially by OnePlus on Twitter showing the sharp picture quality that the alleged OnePlus 5 camera can product. Now, there is an even interesting information.

A leaked internal mail from the Chinese manufacturer tips when exactly the OnePlus 5 will be unveiled. The leaked mail unofficially reveals that the launch event might happen on June 15. The mail is meant for them to make arrangements for the publicity of the launch. It can also be a leak that is meant to have been revealed intentionally as a part of the OnePlus 5's publicity.

We already knew that the OnePlus 5's launch is getting closer from the different reports those were surfacing online.

Discontinuation of OnePlus 3T In the last week, we came across a report that cited the official OnePlus forum suggesting that the OnePlus 3T will be discontinued soon. The forum also noted that the final stocks are yet to be sold. Following the same, there was a report that the device will be available in India until the end of this year. This report added more fuel to the already fuming OnePlus 5 launch date rumors as it confirmed that the company is preparing the ground for the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone. Also read: OnePlus 3T will be discontinued soon as OnePlus 5 launch is nearing Camera comparison pic There are rumors that the OnePlus 5 will be launched with a dual-lens rear camera setup. And, it has been confirmed that the camera on this phone will be developed by DxO Labs. Following this, OnePlus took it to Twitter to tease the camera capability of OnePlus 5 by posting a comparison picture showing the photo of a bisected bridge. One part of the image seems to have been captured by the OnePlus 5 camera. Also read: OnePlus 5 camera comparison pic teased by company Potential OnePlus 5 specs Going by the existing rumors, the OnePlus 5 is believed to arrive with the recent octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC. The device is likely to feature a front-facing fingerprint scanner, 6GB RAM and run on Android 7.1 Nougat OS. Even the Dash charge feature has been teased in a leaked hands-on image that surfaced a few days back.

