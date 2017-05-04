OnePlus 5 to launch in June end

The leaks and rumors about the upcoming OnePlus 5 just refuse to stop. A couple of days ago someone posted camera samples of the alleged device. The same day, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau posted a picture on his Weibo page, which suggested that the company is working on something big. The post didn't actually reveal that the device is OnePlus 5, but it is pretty obvious.

Now, well-known leaker, Mocha RQ has come up with some brand-new information on the OnePlus's next flagship device. According to his post on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, the OnePlus 5 will be launched by end of June. The leaker further reveals that the smartphone will come with a 5.5-inch full HD display just like its predecessor OnePlus 3T.

Keeping in line with the earlier rumors, he claims that the smartphone would feature a rear dual-camera setup.

Another post made by Kumamoto Technology also states that the OnePlus 5 will sport dual cameras on its back. Interestingly, similar to Xiaomi Mi 6, the camera module will likely be arranged horizontally. However, previous reports had claimed that the cameras will be vertically placed.

Coming to the memory aspect, the device is expected to come with 6GB RAM instead of 8GB, as per both the sources. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor.

In terms of storage space, the OnePlus 5 is pegged to have 128GB of default storage. Under the hood, there will be a decent 3600mAh battery to keep the lights on.

The smartphone will also feature a front mounted fingerprint sensor, just like the OnePlus 3T.

