OnePlus 5 launched in India starting from Rs. 32,999; up for grabs at 4:30PM

Finally, the wait is over. OnePlus 5 has been launched in India. The flagship smartphone is priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM and 8GB variants and will go on sale exclusively via Amazon starting from 4:30 PM today.

The OnePlus 5 hype was built by the numerous leaks and speculations that hit the web even before its launch. We already had a rough idea of what could be the possible price tag of this smartphone, thanks to the leaksters. Now that the device is all set to be made available in the country in a couple of hours, we have listed all the specs and features that the OnePlus 5 will bring to the table.

If you are a OnePlus fan, the OnePlus 5 will definitely impress you as it comes packed with several improvements and new functionalities. The device comes with improved performance, better battery life, faster charging speeds, etc. Without further ado, we take you through the details of the OnePlus 5 from below.

Slim profile and unibody build The OnePlus 5 flaunts a minimalistic design and an anodized aluminum unibody design. The device measures 7.25mm in thickness and weighs in at 153 grams. As such, the OnePlus 5 is the slimmest ever flagship phone that has come from the brand till date. The device resembles the iPhone 7 Plus' design at the rear. It has a similar dual lens rear camera arrangement and antenna lines positioning. When it comes to the display, the OnePlus 5 is fitted with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p Optic AMOLED display. This screen is topped with the 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. Notably, it is the same screen that we saw on the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T launched in the last year. What’s it got under its hood? OnePlus 5, being a flagship smartphone, equips the latest Qualcomm octa-core processor - the Snapdragon 835 SoC. This processor is used by most of the Android flagships of this year including the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Xiaomi Mi 6, HTC U11, etc. This processor clocked at 2.4GHz is paired with the Adreno 450 graohics unit that is claimed to render up to 25% improved graphical performance. Talking about the RAM, the OnePlus 5 carries the credits for being the first smartphone to be released in India with 8GB RAM. The smartphone has been released in the country in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. The latest LPDDR4X RAM module used in the OnePlus flagship is said to offer 17% better power efficiency than the previous gen RAM. Also, there is 64GB or 128GB storage capacity based on the amount of RAM. The device runs on improved OxygenOS that tops Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. The software comes bundled with features including Reading Mode, Expanded Screenshots, and a semi-transparent app drawer too. There are optimizations that help render better performance and user experience. The OxygenOS has the QuickPay feature that lets you pay using Paytm without much hassle. Dual-lens rear camera system is another highlight The OnePlus 5 flaunts a dual-lens rear camera setup. This camera arrangement comes with a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.7. The other sensor at the rear is a 20MP telephoto lens with an aperture of f/2.6. The company claims the OnePlus 5 camera to be capable of capturing up to 34% more light than its predecessor. Also, the device can capture snaps with the bokeh effect and there is 2x optical zoom as well. It has a Pro mode that adjusts all the settings automatically. Other modes are Smart Capture and improved HDR. At the front, the OnePlus 5 sports a 16MP front camera f/2.0 aperture, EIS and Auto HDR mode. The cameras support 4K video recording. Improved battery life is assured The latest OnePlus flagship is powered by a 3300mAh battery accompanied with improved Dash Charging support. It is claimed that this battery can deliver a day of backup on charging it for just 30 minutes. They have brought about some software and hardware optimizations to ensure a better performance. What else you get from OnePlus 5? The OnePlus 5 has connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C. The device is equipped with a ceramic fingerprint sensor, which can unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds.