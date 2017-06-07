OnePlus 5 launch: Live Stream, Venues, Time and more

After endless rumors and leaks, we now have a specific date for the OnePlus 5 launch. Well, the company has just revealed that it will officially announce its next flagship smartphone on June 20 at 12 PM EDT (9:30 PM IST).

OnePlus has further created a dedicated launch page for the smartphone and it details the time as well as the places where the launch event will happen. From the information provided, OnePlus events will be held in New York City on June 20 and other events will be held on June 21 in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Helsinki. The announcement should be live streamed online as well.

Moreover, OnePlus' event will be held under the tagline "Focus on what Matters." Now, this could only mean that the OnePlus could come with enhanced camera capabilities. We already know that the Chinese manufacturer is collaborating with DxO Mark to enhance the cameras on OnePlus 5.

In any case, now that we have the timeline for the launch of OnePlus 5 and we are excited as to what the smartphone is bringing to the table. The company has confirmed features like 1080p display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC to be present on the upcoming phone.

While the launch is just around the corner here are some of the rumored specs of the OnePlus 5. The flagship is expected to come with a metal unibody design along with a 5.5-inch full HD display. It could sport 6GB RAM along with 64GB of storage. The fingerprint scanner will be present and it will likely be integrated into the physical home button on the front. The smartphone will run on Android Nougat 7.1 based Oxygen OS 4.0 or Hydrogen OS.

In terms of camera, rumors have indicated that the smartphone will feature a dual camera setup at the rear and it will have a combination of 20-megapixel camera and a 16-megapixel camera with PDAF, LED flash, OIS, and EIS. At the front, the handset could sport a 16-megapixel sensor. Lastly, the smartphone is said to house a 4,000mAh battery with Dash Charge support.

