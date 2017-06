In a few more hours, all the mystery surrounding the upcoming flagship killer - OnePlus 5 will be announced later today.

Well, OnePlus 5 will be unveiled globally today at an event slated for 12PM EDT (9:30PM IST). The phone will be unveiled in multiple locations. After the global announcement today, the smartphone will be launched in India on June 22 at an event in Mumbai. There will also be pop-up events in the following days in different cities.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!