OnePlus 5 launched: Price, Specifications, Features and more

Well, OnePlus has officially launched the much-anticipated successor to the OnePlus 3T smartphone, OnePlus 5 at an event in New York.

Thanks to numerous leaks that happened ahead of the launch, we pretty much had a good idea of what OnePlus was bringing to the table. However, this was an important launch event for the company as expectations were very high. OnePlus 3T as you know already set a high benchmark last year.

In any case, now that the smartphone is launched it looks like the OnePlus 5 is ushering in a new era of smartphone design and fantastic new services, opening up new ways to experience the world.

Seemingly, the new flagship from OnePlus is coming with a lot of new features like multiple functionalities, services, apps, software, and improved performance. So without further ado, let's get into what the smartphone is all about.

Design and Display Well, OnePlus 5's design has been kept simple and minimalistic but it does bring in some new elements. As such, the smartphone is the slimmest flagship from the OnePlus brand and measures 7.25 mm in thickness. Further, dimensions of the OnePlus 5 are 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm and it weighs 153g. OnePlus 5 features anodized aluminum unibody design. The antenna bands' design has also been changed and they have been integrated into the edges of the device to ensure that it not clearly noticeable. Further at the rear the smartphone gets a dual rear camera setup and is placed on the corner. The fingerprint scanner is at the front as usual. Talking about the display, OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inche 1080P Full HD full-HD Optic AMOLED display (1920 x 1080 pixels) with 401ppi and aspect ratio of 16:9. OnePlus 5 also gets a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the display. OnePlus 5 also has the notifications slider like the OnePlus 3, 3T smartphones. Computing Hardware and Software OnePlus 5 is powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset Snapdragon 835 processor which has been clocked at 2.45Ghz. It is further paired with Adreno 540 GPU as well. As for the RAM and storage combination, OnePlus 5 comes in two variants. One variant will come with 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage and the other with 8GB RAM +128GB storage. OnePlus is using LPDDR4X RAM on this smartphone. Besides, the handset will be running on the company's custom Oxygen OS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Cameras As for the optics, thanks to numerous leaks and rumors we already knew about the dual cameras but OnePlus 5 camera details is now official. Well, the smartphone sports a 16MP+20MP dual rear camera setup. The main camera will include a16 MP sensor and will have a f/1.7 aperture. As per the company, the camera can capture up to 34 percent more light than OnePlus 3T's camera and seemingly the new flagship will capture better low-light images. The other camera which includes a 20-MP sensor comes with a telephoto lens. So we are expecting better 'bokeh' effects when taking images. OnePlus 5 also offers modes like portrait mode and also offers 2X zoom capability. The company said that users can also zoom 8X on the new OnePlus 5 smartphone. The cameras will also support 4K video recording and the smartphone does come with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) for stable videos. The microphones have also been touted to offer better quality audio when recording video on OnePlus 5. Battery The new device is backed by a 3300mAh battery and it does come with Dash Charging support. Additionally, the company has claimed that the battery will deliver a whole day's charge with just half an hour of charge. OnePlus has stated that with their software and hardware optimizations it will ensure that the battery to last 20 percent longer than the OnePlus 3T. The company has even compared the battery performance in the video below. Connectivity and Sensors OnePlus 5 will offer connectivity options like 4G LTE (will support all the major bands on FDD-LTE and TDD-LTE and has CAT 12 support), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS GLONASS, and BeiDou. Further sensors on board the smartphones include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Pricing and Availability While many might have been waiting just for the price, OnePlus might have again hit hard its competitors in terms of pricing. Well, the smartphone has been priced at $479 (approximately Rs. 30,950) in the U.S. and EUR 499 (approximately Rs. 35,865) in Europe. As such consumers and OnePlus fans in these two places can pre-order the device as we write this article. However, the company has also announced that OnePlus 5 will be available officially starting June 27.