OnePlus 5 leaked images shows a crucial feature of dual-camera

A much anticipated and hyped Chinese smartphone, OnePlus 5 finally confirmed its launch which is about to take place sometime in summer. Ahead of its launch, we have come across so may leaks and rumors regarding this handset which made everyone to wait eagerly to grab this device.

It looks like almost entire specs and features of this phone have surfaced online. But still, the final design of the phone is not yet confirmed because of the leaks showing different patterns. Now, it's the turn of SlashLeaks to reveal a crucial information regarding the camera details. This new leak by them shows the back portion of the device which almost confirms the speculation we had on optics part.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

The placement of lens It's known to everyone that the phone will feature a dual lens camera on the rear. But the alignment of the lens was not clear to anyone. Also Read: OnePlus 5 concepts show dual camera, red color variant and more This leaked image speaks clearly that the dual-camera setup on OnePlus 5 will be placed vertically in the top center of the device. We can also notice the flash positioned just below the lens and the company logo below it. Missing fingerprint sensor The image also reveals the information regarding the placement of fingerprint scanner. The absence of this scanner on the rear gives us a hint that this will be placed on the front side of the smartphone similar to other recently launched devices. Minor changes in flash and antenna The various images leaked by SlashLeaks shows in detail how the rear of the device looks like. We can notice some minor differences in the design of the camera, flash as well as antenna lines. Also Read: OnePlus 5 Geekbench results surpass Galaxy S8 and Xperia XZ Premium It is not sure which one will be the final design, so we have to take this leaks with a pinch of salt.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source