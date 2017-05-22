OnePlus 5 leaks showing its rear; Which will be the final design?

It is not a surprise to see leaks and rumors regarding the highly anticipated OnePlus 5 smartphone on a daily basis.

Although entire specs of the phone are out ahead of its launch, few of its design are still confusing. Most of the leaks revealed so far had something else to say every time. In this post, few such leaks showing different patterns on the rear are described. Since they are just the leaks, it is hard to confirm which one will be chosen in the final design.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Thin antenna lines In this leaked image, OnePlus 5 is shown in black color. We can see thin antenna lines located both at the top and bottom. Apart from the antenna details, we can also notice a dual camera setup sharing a single room. Also Read: OnePlus 5 hands-on image leaked: Rear design revealed Next to the camera, there is a circular LED flash. A physical button can also be observed on the right edge of the device. Slight changes in the camera position This new leak depicting the rear portion of the device has a similar design of the above leak. If we observe carefully, we can identify that the dual camera setup is slightly raised with the LED flash being moved to the center of the device. On the left side of the phone, we can see a power button and volume rocker. Microphone sits in between It shows the rear portion of the device in white color with a slight change in camera setup. A noticeable change is the placement of secondary microphone in between dual camera setup and the LED flash. In this picture, the antenna lines are redesigned with a lesser curve. Flushed camera This image looks similar to the above one, but the difference is found in the integration of the camera. In this leaked image, the camera has been flushed with the back. But antenna design looks identical to the previously released leak. Also Read: New OnePlus 5 prototype shows dual-LED flash and no 3.5mm jack With different camera design In this leaked image, dual cameras are placed little away from each other under the same roof. Other than camera changes, you can also see a dual LED flash on the left and also a secondary microphone located on the right. The antenna line follows the same U-design like other leaks. Comes with chrome ring The similar kind of images has been leaked earlier but with some minor changes. Here you can see chrome ring surrounding the dual lens separately. Different alignment This leaked image shows a different pattern of dual rear camera setup. Here the cameras are positioned vertically instead of horizontal design found in the other leaks. Also Read: OnePlus 5 Camera to be developed by DxO Labs; Name got confirmed Like previous leaks, the cameras share the same housing. Above the camera, you can see a secondary microphone whereas, a LED flash in between them. May not have an audio jack Like other leaks, the dual camera setup is placed in a single house and a LED flash next to it. The only difference is the placement of the camera on the antenna line. This image also speaks about the front where a fingerprint sensor is placed. We can also find a speaker grille at the bottom surrounding the USB Type-C port on both the sides.It does not include an audio jack on the image, which further adds to the confusion.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

After coming across so many leaked images, we are expecting at least one design to be present in the upcoming original OnePlus 5 handset.

Source