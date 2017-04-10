OnePlus 5 may come with 8GB of RAM and Dual Camera set up

OnePlus, known for their top-tier features and fairly inexpensive smartphones, is now rumored around its upcoming handset OnePlus 5. Since number 4 is considered as bad luck in China, they skipped it from their OnePlus series.

So, the successor of OnePlus 3T will be OnePlus 5 and not OnePlus 4. Like its predecessors, the company is going to release this phone with high-end specs. Latest rumor says that this upcoming phone will come with 8GB of RAM which is double the amount of Random Access Memory found in other flagship smartphones. Even the previous model OnePlus 3 was coupled with 6GB of RAM.

Other specs which were leaked before speaks about the processor and other basic features of this device. This phone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset which is used in Samsung Galaxy S8.

With the reduced bezels in line, OnePlus 5 will have a display of 1440 x 2560 resolution. It breaks the previous history of OnePlus devices which had 1080 x 1920 (FHD) panel on them. Few leaks also say that we can expect a dual-camera setup in this device.

Though this dual-camera feature has become the newest trend in almost all upcoming phones, OnePlus 5 has a different setup for them. It will be vertical instead of horizontal like other phones. The release of this phone is not yet confirmed by the company, but we are expecting it to happen in the second half of this year.

Since all the specifications are just a leak found online, it will be good if you take it with a grain of salt.

