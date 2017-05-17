OnePlus 5 may not sport dual rear cameras; suggests new leak

OnePlus 5 is apparently one of the most anticipated smartphones this year. As OnePlus 3T proved to be a pretty impressive smartphone, we have high expectations from the OnePlus 5. It is already being touted as the 'Flagship Killer' and its AnTuTu benchmark score also suggests the same. For those who are unaware, the smartphone has managed to bag 176,000 points on AnTuTu.

Now, coming to the specifications, like most of the flagship devices, the OnePlus 5 is expected to come with dual cameras on its back. While there have been contradictory reports regarding the placement of the cameras, we were pretty sure that the device would be featuring a dual camera setup on its back. However, a fresh leak that emerged on Reddit begs to differ.

According to the leaked information, instead of dual cameras, the OnePlus 5 would ship with a single rear-facing camera. Moreover, the camera setup on its back would consist of a 16-megapixel Sony IMX398 camera sensor with 1.12-micron pixel size.

Yes, you got that right. The IMX398 is the same sensor that is found on the rear part of the OPPO R9 and OPPO F3 Plus. We must mention here that the claims made by the Reddit user do not come with any authentication certificate. So this might just turn out to be one of the many false rumors about the OnePlus 5.

If you can remember, last year's OnePlus 3T was also rumored to feature an IMX398 sensor, which ultimately didn't happen. So as for now, we have no option but wait for the official launch of OnePlus 5 to put and to all the confusion.

