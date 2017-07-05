OnePlus 5 Midnight Black 8GB+128GB variant is back in stock: Available for purchase

Well if you have missed out on buying the new OnePlus 5 then there is some good news for you. Thanks to popular demand, the OnePlus 5 Midnight Black 8GB+128GB variant is back in stock.

Therefore interested buyers and Oneplus fans can now get their hands on the Midnight Black 8GB+128GB variant through the OnePlus web store. However, the company has mentioned that limited stocks are available so consumers might have to hurry to place the order.

And we already know how these flash sales work. Stocks get depleted in a matter of minutes. Nonetheless, with this news users can try their luck at getting the smartphone once again. The Midnight Black 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 37,999 and is available at the time of writing this article.

Having said that, in order to celebrate the success of OnePlus 5 and to reward its loyal fans, the company has also unveiled the 'OnePlus Referral Program'. Customers can now share their unique referral link with friends. Once the share the link, each friend will get Rs. 1,000 towards accessories when they buy a OnePlus smartphone on oneplusstore.in.

Customers will also get 100 referral points, which in turn can be spent on OnePlus gear, accessories, and vouchers. The company has also set up a dedicated page for the terms and condition which you can refer here.

While OnePlus seems to have some strategy going on for the sale of its new flagship, just to recall OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inche 1080P Full HD full-HD Optic AMOLED display (1920 x 1080 pixels) with 401ppi and aspect ratio of 16:9. The smartphone also gets a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the display.

OnePlus 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which has been clocked at 2.45Ghz. It is further paired with Adreno 540 GPU as well. As for the RAM and storage combination, OnePlus 5 comes in two variants. One variant will come with 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage and the other with 8GB RAM +128GB storage.

The smartphone sports a 16MP+20MP dual rear camera setup with f/1.7 aperture and flash. OnePlus 5 sports a 16-megapixel front camera with a 1-micron pixel Sony IMX371 sensor, a f/2.0 aperture, and EIS as well as Auto HDR mode.

The flagship device is backed by a 3300mAh battery and it does come with Dash Charging support. Besides that, the handset is running on the company's custom Oxygen OS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

OnePlus 5 will offer connectivity options like 4G LTE (will support all the major bands on FDD-LTE and TDD-LTE and has CAT 12 support), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS GLONASS, and BeiDou. Further, sensors on board the smartphone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.