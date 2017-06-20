OnePlus 5 nears 1 million “Notify Me” subscription landmark on Amazon.in

OnePlus is all set to launch its flagship OnePlus 5 tonight in China and on the day after tomorrow in India. It goes without saying that it is one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. From leaks to rumors to official teasers, OnePlus 5 has created a huge buzz.

As decided by the company, OnePlus 5 is going to be an Amazon exclusive in India. And according to the information we've just received, the smartphone is nearing closer to 1M "Notify Me" subscription landmark on Amazon.in. To be precise, it has crossed over 700,000 'Notify Me' subscriptions as of today. For those who are unaware, the 'Notify Me' subscription started on June 7.

Well, looking at the numbers, it is a remarkable feat achieved by the OnePlus 5. We expect the numbers to cross 1M as the phone launches on June 22. The handset will go on sale on Amazon.in at 4:30 PM on that day.

While the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 also received huge success, nothing can be compared to the hype centering the OnePlus 5. Well, it is pretty justified since the device will offer the some of the best features like the Snapdragon 835 processor, rear dual cameras and improved OxygenOS experience. Most importantly, it is expected to be priced at almost half as compared to other flagship smartphones in the market.

OnePlus has also released the first set of TV commercial for its next flagship in India. The company strategically placed the ads in the commercial breaks during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan. So the majority of Indians have already got an idea about how impressive the OnePlus 5 is going to be.