OnePlus 5 new teaser leaked again?

The news about OnePlus and its upcoming flagship killer smartphone the OnePlus 5 has been a trending topic lately. We are in fact seeing a lot of new leaks as well rumors pop up online.

Earlier reports have stated that the company's next flagship smartphone will arrive this summer. While OnePlus 5 is touted to be the new successor to the OnePlus 3 and 3T from last year, there are few concrete details about the new phone. Most of it remains a mystery and considering rumors they are just rumors.

But we are expecting some high-end specs and features from the smartphone.

New Leak And while we are waiting eagerly, the company has yet again released a teaser and this further confirms that the flagship is coming. Meanwhile, in the new teaser, OnePlus has used the Star Wars theme and have mentioned the number 4. Well, the number signifies the Star Wars day which is May 4. Besides we are ruling out the possibility the smartphone is going to OnePlus 4 the company will not be going with the number 4 as it is considered unlucky in China. That being said, we suspect that the leaked image is of the OnePlus 5. Analysis However, talking about the teaser, the photo doesn't provide a clear picture of what exactly the phone looks like. But analyzing from all that is given, it seems that the handset will come with a slim and sleek design. If you look carefully you can also see that there is a slight camera bump at the back but it is still unclear whether the phone will have dual camera setup or not. The phone's power and volume rockers are also noticeable at the sides. Interestingly this looks way different from the OnePlus 3T. Rumored Features and Specs Well from all that we have been hearing and seeing so far, OnePlus is definitely developing the next-generation smartphone which we believe will be the OnePlus 5. It might take some more time and that we are waiting to get the actual render, the smartphone is rumored to come with a Snapdragon 835 processor as well as 6GB RAM or an 8GB RAM version as well. OnePlus 5 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display with 1080p or 2K resolution. Camera rumors include a 16MP dual rear camera. The OnePlus 5 is expected to launch anytime soon.