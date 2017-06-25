OnePlus 5 next open sale will be on June 27 around the globe

OnePlus 5 has finally arrived in the market but has been made available to only a few through an early access program as well as pop-up events in select locations. While there has been a lot of excitement for the device, it was eminent that the new OnePlus flagship would go out of stock on the first day itself.

However, for those who are still waiting to get their hands on the smartphone, the company has announced that it will be releasing OnePlus 5 through open sales on June 27. So, once the sales go live everyone will be able to buy the device easily.

And in India, fans, as well as interested consumers, will be able to buy the flagship smartphone at a starting price of Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The device is exclusive to Amazon.in but will be also available through the company's official online store and OnePlus Experience Stores in select cities.

There is some good news though for the consumers as OnePlus 5 will be coming with some good offers. On buying the smartphone users will get complimentary 12-months accidental damage insurance by Servify. But before the insurance is covered users will need to download the Kota 811 savings account and activate it. They will need to deposit of Rs. 1,000 in the introductory period. Amazon is also providing several offers on OnePlus 5 and you can view them here.

All in all, OnePlus 5 is all set to compete against the current flagship kings including that from Apple, Samsung, Google, and LG. The one advantage that OnePlus 5 has over its competitors is its aggressive pricing. And just to state a fact in India pricing matters. Well, this aspect does make the OnePlus 5 an enticing smartphone and you also get high-end specifications.

Just to recall, OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inche 1080P Full HD full-HD Optic AMOLED display (1920 x 1080 pixels) with 401ppi and aspect ratio of 16:9. OnePlus 5 also gets a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the display. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC which is paired with Adreno 540 GPU.The smartphone is backed by 6GB/8GB of RAM and come in two storage versions - 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

The handset offers dual rear cameras which include a 16-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel telephoto lens. OnePlus 5 sports a 16-megapixel camera at the front. The smartphone is backed by a 3300mAh battery with dash charge technology and runs on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS layered on top.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS GLONASS, and BeiDou. Further sensors on board the smartphones include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the OnePlus 5 are 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm and it weighs 153g.