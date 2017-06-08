OnePlus 5 night shot camera sample shared by OnePlus CEO

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has been building upon the hype surrounding the OnePlus 5. After letting our a few confirmations such as the use of the Snapdragon 835 SoC, FHD 1080p display, etc., he has come up with yet another interesting detail.

Lau has taken to Weibo, the Chinese micro-blogging network to share a night shot clicked using the OnePlus 5. The night shot that he has shared seems to be a crystal clear one. The metadata shows that it has been clicked using a 16MP sensor. Moreover, the image that has been taken in low light is of an impressive quality given that the OnePlus 5's camera will have an aperture of f/1.8. The building seen in the photo looks well exposed with lots of details and almost noiseless.

Expect more such leaks

The Weibo post made by Pete Lau translates to, "What a purely clear sky! See you at 10:00 am tomorrow. Good night." This tips that he is preparing to post more leaks showing the camera's ability before the official launch of the OnePlus 5.

Dual-lens rear camera

Ever since the OnePlus 5 started surfacing on rumors and leaks, the flagship model to be launched on June 20 is rumored to arrive with a dual-lens rear camera. There is a report tipping that this dual-lens camera will be developed by DxO Labs.

Camera specs remain unclear

Though there are rumors that the OnePlus 5 might arrive with a dual-lens rear camera unit, there is no clarity on the camera specs. Some rumors point out at dual 16MP sensors while some others say that it could be a 20MP and a 16MP unit. Also, the previous camera sample that surfaced online tipped the ability of the OnePlus 5 camera to shoot in monochrome that will render sharper and more detailed snaps.