OnePlus 5 open sale debuts today in India via Amazon along with attractive offers

OnePlus 5 was released in India only on June 22. Within a week's time, the smartphone is now listed for sale in the country.

As mentioned above, the open sale of the OnePlus 5 has debuted in India. The flagship smartphone can be purchased from the company's exclusive online retailer Amazon India. The OnePlus 5 is available in two variants - 6GB RAM with 64GB storage space and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage space. These are priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 respectively.

The OnePlus 5 was listed for sale in the country on the day of its launch itself. On June 22, the device went on sale on Amazon at 4:30PM but was out of stock pretty soon. Today, the open sale has debuted in India via the retailer and there are some launch date offers too.

There is a cash back of Rs. 1,500 on using your SBI debit or credit card for the transaction. This offer is applicable on today and tomorrow. If you sign into the Amazon Prime Video app on the OnePlus 5, then you will receive Rs. 250 cash back on Amazon Pay balance.

Vodafone prepaid users buying the OnePlus 5 will receive 10GB 4G data per month at the price of 1GB for five months. Also, the Vodafone postpaid subscribers will get 9GB of free for five billing cycles on purchasing plans from 1GB or above. The Vodafone offer is applicable between June 22 and September 30.

If you are a Kindle user purchasing the OnePlus 5, you can get promotional e-book credit worth Rs. 500 as you login to the Kindle app on the OnePlus smartphone between June 22 and July 31. The Kotak's 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance will be provided if you download the Kotak 811 savings app and make a deposit of Rs. 1,000.

Apart from these, the OnePlus 5 has started receiving its first update within days of its launch. Though the update does not bring many new features to the smartphone, it does include several optimizations and bug fixes.