OnePlus 5 goes out of stock on Amazon India; open sale debuts on June 27

The OnePlus 5 has been launched in India at a price point of Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. Soon after its launch, the device went on sale via its exclusive online partner Amazon India.

Now the device has gone out of stock on the online retailer Amazon. Given the hype surrounding the OnePlus 5, it isn't surprising to see that it has gone out of stock. Following the same, OnePlus has announced that the flagship smartphone will be listed for open sale on June 27.

This means that there is no need for the interested buyers to undergo the hassle of pre-registrations to grab the OnePlus 5 via the open sale.

Notably, if you are planning to get your hands on the OnePlus 5, you can avail the introductory offers such as Kindle offers, accident coverage from Kotak, Vodafone data offer, Amazon Pay credit and SBI cash back.

To make it clear, if you buy the OnePlus 5 using a SBI card, you can get Rs. 1,500 cash back and this is only on June 27 and June 28. Also, sign into Amazon Prime Video app on the OnePlus 5 and get Rs. 250 cash back on Amazon Pay balance.

The Vodafone prepaid users will received 10GB 4G data per month at the cost of just 1GB for five months and this offer is applicable on purchases made between June 22 and September 30. The Vodafone postpaid subscribers will get 9GB of free for five billing cycles on purchasing plans from 1GB or above.

Kindle users purchasing the OnePlus 5 can get promotional e-book credit worth Rs. 500 as they login to the Kindle app on the OnePlus smartphone. You can avail this offer between June 22 and July 31. The Kotak's 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance will be provided if you download the Kotak 811 savings app and make a deposit of Rs. 1,000.