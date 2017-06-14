OnePlus 5 Pop-up event happening in four Indian states: Date, Time, and Location

We know that OnePlus is going to launch its 2017 flagship smartphone OnePlus 5 on June 22 at 2 PM IST in India. Moreover, the company has said that the device will go on sale the same day.

However, there is some good news for the OnePlus fans as well as the consumers. Apart from the launch event which is based on paid invite only, the Chinese manufacturer is holding "pop-up" events in four cities across India to showcase and also let interested people experience its newest flagship. The pop-up events will happen in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

As per the details provided on the company's website, in Delhi, the event will be held at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj Plot on June 23th at 3 PM and will go on until 9 PM. In Bangalore, the event will be held at OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road, on June 24th at 12:30 PM and will go on until 10 PM.

In Chennai, the event will be held at Mercedes-Benz: Trans Car India 355A, GST Road, Alandur, on June 24th at 3 PM and will go on until 9 PM. In Hyderabad, the event will be held at Indian Motorcycle, Aruna Arcade, Jubilee Hills on June 25th at 3 PM and will go on until 9 PM.

The company's official website also says, "Everyone is invited. But, to be among the first ones to take home the OnePlus 5, you'll have to be fast (limited stocks)."

While we are just a few days away from the launch recent reports have leaked some information about the upcoming device. Reports have suggested that OnePlus 5 variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM will cost Rs. 32,999, while the model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM will be priced at Rs. 37,999. The smartphone will also be featuring the latest Snapdragon 835 processor and dual-camera setup on the back.

As far as the rumors go, OnePlus 5 is expected to run on Android 7.1 Nougat software, sport a 5.5-inch full-HD display, come with a 23-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. While these haven't been confirmed yet we will have all the details about the smartphone very soon.