OnePlus 5 might be priced higher than OnePlus 3T

The OnePlus 5 seems to be all set to go official on June 15 if the recent leaks are to be believed. The company's CEO Pete Lau revealed a few interesting details about the upcoming flagship smartphone's design and availability on Weibo.

Though we have an idea of the specifications, features, design and availability, there is no mention of the pricing of the OnePlus 5. This information regarding the potential price tag of the upcoming flagship device was revealed by the analyst Pan Juitang. It is believed that the OnePlus 5 will cost more than the OnePlus 3T. Many fans probably think that the OnePlus 5 will be priced the same as the OnePlus 3T as the latter will be discontinued.

Late 2016, the OnePlus 3T was released at a price tag of 2699 yuan (in India it is priced at Rs. 27,999). However, the sources say that the OnePlus 5 might be priced close to 3000 yuan (around Rs. 30,000) for the base model while the high-end variant be more expensive. Eventually, the OnePlus offerings will be priced a little less in China than in the other markets.

From the recent speculation, it is clear that the OnePlus 5 will be a little more expensive than the existing model - OnePlus 3T. However, the company shouldn't be pricing it too expensive as its direct rival - the Xiaomi Mi 6 is priced at 2499 yuan (approx. Rs. 24,000) and is already available for purchase. Moreover, OnePlus smartphones retain the 'flagship killer' status just because these devices are priced reasonably while they have all the premium features of a flagship smartphone.

