OnePlus 5 price is out; pricier than Xiaomi Mi 6

OnePlus 5 is the flagship smartphone that is eagerly awaited to go official. The upcoming device from China is the sequel to the yesteryear models - OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

It was yesterday that we got to know that the smartphone is all set to be unveiled on June 20, ruling out the rumors and speculations that tipped a June 15 launch date. Now, we have a fresh leak that gives us a hint of the possible pricing tag of the OnePlus 5. We have heard many things about this yet to be announced smartphone, but this leak revealing its alleged price tag could be an interesting one as the device is believed to carry a competitive pricing as its predecessors.

If this information that surfaced on Weibo is real, the OnePlus 5 will be priced at 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 28,400). This post was made by the known analyst Jiutang Pang. This shows that the OnePlus 5 will be pricier than its predecessor, the OnePlus 3T that was priced at 2699 yuan (approx. Rs. 25,500). This might be disappointing to those who expected the OnePlus 5 to be priced identically to the yesteryear flagship.

Going by this leak, the Snapdragon 835-powered OnePlus 5 will be a direct rival to the Xiaomi Mi 6 that also uses the same processor from Qualcomm. If this price tag turns out to be real, then the OnePlus 5 slated for June 20 unveiling will be expensive than the Xiaomi Mi 6. Notably, the Xiaomi flagship is priced at 2499 yuan (approx. Rs. 24,000).

