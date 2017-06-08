OnePlus 5 price may cross the 500 Euros mark; hints new information

OnePlus 5 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year. From appearing in various benchmark sites to leaked images, we have now lost count the times the device has emerged on the internet.

Well, the hype is quite justified since the OnePlus 5 is touted as the next "Flagship Killer". Thanks to numerous leaks and rumors, we have got a fair idea on what the smartphone will bring to its customers. Leaving aside the specifications and features, there has been several reports claiming to reveal its pricing. A few days back, well-known industry analyst Pan Juitang said that the OnePlus 5 will cost higher than its predecessor.

He further said that the starting price of the flagship smartphone will be roughly 400 Euros. However, fresh information from GSMAreana suggests that the OnePlus 5 will cost around 550 Euros. We say this as the company has added a new post on the official OnePlus forums that points to a contest for an annual music festival taking place in Finland.

The winner of the contest will win a OnePlus 5 smartphone along with two VIP passes for the music festival. As per the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, the total value of these prizes is 948 Euros.

So based on a little assumption, smartphone enthusiasts have figured out the cost of the upcoming OnePlus handset. Well, each VIP pass is priced at 199 Euros; so two VIP tickets cost 398 Euros. Now, if you subtract 398 Euros from 948 Euros, you get 550 Euros, which could be the retail price of the OnePlus 5.

Well, although a lot of guesswork is involved here, we are still not tossing out the possibility of this news coming true.