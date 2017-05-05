OnePlus 5 listing reveals price and complete specs ahead of June launch

OnePlus is one of the successful China-based manufacturers that is popular for its offerings. The OnePlus smartphones are called flagship killers as these phones come with premium specifications and features that a flagship should have at almost half the price of its challengers.

With the launch of such smartphones, OnePlus was received well in the market, but things turned little different with the launch of the OnePlus 3. The company set things right with its follow-up, the OnePlus 3T later last year. Now, it is all set to unveil its next-generation flagship. Well, the talk is about the highly anticipated OnePlus 5, which is the next major smartphone to be unveiled by the manufacturer.

Earlier this week, we came to know when exactly we might get to see the unveiling of the OnePlus 5. Now, the alleged price tag and complete specs of the upcoming flagship killer has been revealed by an online retailer.

OnePlus 5 price is out The online retailer OppoMart has listed the OnePlus 5 smartphone revealing its complete specifications and price tag as well. The listing shows that the OnePlus 5 might be priced at $449 (approx. Rs. 29,000). The image shown in the listing is the leaked render that showed the black variant of the phone with dual-lens rear camera setup. We can expect the final hardware to be different from the leaked one. Specifications revealed by listing The OnePlus 5 listing confirms that the smartphone could arrive with a Snapdragon 835 SoC as expected paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage capacity. The display is believed to be a 5.5-inch panel with QHD 1440p resolution. The rear camera would be a 12MP dual-lens module and there could be an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. It is listed to be powered by a 3580mAh battery with support for Dash Charge 2.0. 8GB RAM variant is possible OnePlus 3 was one of the first smartphones to be launched with 6GB RAM. Now, the OnePlus 5 might be among the first phones to get 8GB RAM. We say this as there are rumors that the smartphone could be launched in an 8GB RAM variant too. It is said to feature a 3600mAh battery as listed online. Pegged for June launch Going by the recent reports, the OnePlus 5 might be unveiled in early June. This information was revealed by a Weibo user, who also confirmed a few specifications. CEO teases OnePlus 5 in the making A few days back, the company's CEO also teased that the OnePlus 5 is likely in the making, thereby confirming its existence. He didn't confirm if it is the upcoming flagship but made it clear that a new phone is in the pipeline.