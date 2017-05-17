OnePlus 5 to be priced high above Rs. 40,000; might have vertical dual-lens cameras

Ever since OnePlus confirmed that it is working on the upcoming flagship smartphone and that the device will be released this summer, the rumors seem not to cease. We are getting to see leaked renders and sketches of the OnePlus 5 almost every day, speculating what we can expect from the device.

Now, what is likely to be the rear of a real prototype of the OnePlus 5 has surfaced online. Also, the alleged price tag of the device has been revealed. Though we have come across many such leaked photos and renders of the smartphone, there is no confirmation on any of these officially. The final design of the smartphone is yet to be revealed by the manufacturer.

Real prototype leaked The newly leaked image shows two key features of the smartphone - one is the vertical arrangement of the dual-lens rear camera and the other is that the rear of the phone is reminiscent to the OnePlus 3T. OnePlus 5 camera Since the rumors and speculations about the OnePlus 5 started arising, the camera has had its share of importance. Lately, we had come across several leaks showing the dual-lens rear camera setup but all were contradictory. One showed vertically aligned camera lenses while the other showed horizontally aligned lenses. The alleged real prototype's rear shows the dual lens of the camera placed vertically. Also read: OnePlus 5 may not sport dual rear cameras June or July launch possible As OnePlus confirmed that the smartphone will be launched this summer, we can expect the next flagship killer to be unveiled in the month of June or July. This launch date also falls in line with the launch pattern of the company in the past. Front-facing fingerprint scanner The OnePlus 5's real prototype that has leaked does not show the presence of a fingerprint sensor at the rear. This makes us believe that the sensor is either located at the front as it is in the case of the OnePlus 3T or placed under the glass at the front. Expensive price tag Apart from the prototype, another information has hit the web. Going by the same, the OnePlus 5 might arrive with costlier components and feature an improved design with metal and ceramic build. Eventually, the smartphone is said to be expensive than expected. The speculation is that the OnePlus 5 might be priced as high as $649 (approx. Rs. 42,000).

