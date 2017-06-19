OnePlus 5 pricing details revealed via new leak

While we have to wait for a couple of days for the OnePlus 5's Indian launch, there is only a day left until the phone gets unveiled in China.

Thanks to the tremendous success of the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, the hype around the company's upcoming flagship is unimaginable. Most of its specs and features have already been revealed and we are now just waiting for the official confirmation. On the other hand, the pricing aspect of the device has not been quite clear. However, the OnePlus 5 price is speculated to be higher than the OnePlus 3.

Now, a post on Weibo is suggesting the same thing. As seen from the image, the OnePlus 5 will come in two memory variants: One with 6GB RAM paired with 64GB storage and the other one with 8GB RAM along with 128GB storage. The first will reportedly be sold at Rs. 32,999, while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 37,999.

Well, if this leaked information turns out to be legit, the OnePlus 5 will indeed be the costliest smartphone from the company so far.

However, we don't think the pricing factor wouldn't affect the sales of the OnePlus 5 in a negative manner. Considering the features like Snapdragon 835 SoC and rear dual cameras, it has all the qualities that a flagship smartphone should have. If we compare its price with other flagships, people will always go for the OnePlus 5.

The image further reveals that the upcoming flagship will go on sale from 4.30pm IST on June 22. As we already knew, OnePlus 5 will be exclusively available on Amazon India.

As with leaks, you should take this information with a pinch of salt.