New OnePlus 5 prototype shows dual-LED flash and no 3.5mm jack

The upcoming OnePlus flagship is one of the hottest smartphones that is highly anticipated. The company has confirmed the name OnePlus 5 and that the device will be unveiled this summer. Ever since then, the rumors and leaks have only increased in number.
Lately, we have been seeing different prototype models and renders showing different designs, especially for the arrangement of the dual-lens rear camera. Now, another leaked image has been spotted on the internet suggesting a new feature. These images have been revealed by PriceRaja and suggest that the device might stick to the vertical dual-lens rear camera setup.
Dual-led flash in the middle
One of the latest live images leaked show the presence of a dual-LED flash in between the vertical dual-lens camera module at the rear. Also, the image shows that the flash unit will have a broader design than the one that was suggested by the previous leaks.
Different from the previous one
Earlier this week, a leaked image of the OnePlus 5 hit the web showing the LED positioned below the vertically aligned dual-lens rear camera. On the other hand, the recent one shows dual-LED flash in between the dual-lens rear camera. Only the final launch of the phone will shed light on this.
There’s no 3.5mm jack
Another image revealed by the source shows the Dash Charger plugged into the purported OnePlus 5. It is seen that the device misses out on the 3.5mm audio jack and will arrive with a USB Type-C port at the bottom.