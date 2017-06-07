OnePlus 5 real image appears online; confirms old leak

Finally, the launch date of much-hyped yet-to-be-launched OnePlus 5 is said to be on June 20. But, as expected, new leaks of this smartphone is still surfacing online and creating noise everywhere.

Now, an actual image of this handset is revealed ahead of its launch by Android Police. It claims that this newly leaked image is real proving the earlier leaks fake. It should also be noted that just a few hours back, another leaked image has surfaced online in a Weibo account. Both this leaked images are similar to look and confirms the accuracy of the design.

Both the images speak about the dual-camera setup on the rear. We can also see a laser sensor along with LED flash on the right of the camera. Whereas, on the left, there is a mute button and volume rockers. On the front panel, you can see a selfie camera positioned to the left of the earpiece.

This new leaks released today confirms all the old leaks pertaining to the dual-camera setup on the OnePlus 5. There was a leaked retail box of this handset speaking about this duo setup on the phone, whereas few pictures revealed earlier that the device will sport twin rear cameras with an ability to shoot monochrome images.

According to those rumors, if one lens is capable of shooting monochrome images, then another lens will be designed to shoot wide angle images. Some rumors also suggested that this upcoming handset will have a pair of a 16MP lens with f/1.8 aperture.

The company has also confirmed that it will work with DxOLabs and will feature Snapdragon 835 SoC in it. Let us wait for some more days until the company officially releases this phone and confirms the leaked specs.