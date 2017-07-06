OnePlus 5 receives OxygenOS 4.5.5 update; Wi-Fi connectivity improved

Well, it was only last week when the OnePlus 5 received the OxygenOS 4.5.3 update. Now, OnePlus is rolling out another software update for its current flagship.

The latest update carries the version number 4.5.5 and it is sized at 59MB. We have obtained this information from the OnePlus Forum as the company hasn't given any official statement on this matter up until now. So it is not clear if the update will be rolled out in phases or it will reach all the devices at the same time. However, many users have reportedly already received the update.

This also indicates that OnePlus is not testing the software patch in limited devices. Talking about the changes brought in by the OxygenOS 4.5.5, along with improving the Wi-Fi connectivity of the OnePlus 5, it has also fixed some bugs.

For those who are not aware, OnePlus 5 users have been experiencing a problem in which the Wi-Fi signal was displayed as being weak on a constant basis. So the latest update for OnePlus 5 will solve this problem.

Other than that, OnePlus has made an improvement to voice calling on the device so the vibration motor wouldn't be as intense when receiving incoming calls after the update. The video recording feature will also consume less power from now on, so the battery performance will get better automatically.

In addition, there have been minor bug fixes as well that are not worth mentioning.

If you haven't received the update yet on your own device, you can grab the necessary file from the buttons below both in a Full ROM version and just as a link to the OTA file that will update you from v4.5.4 to v4.5.5. IS.

It is worth pointing out that Oxygen OS 4.5.5 is only for OnePlus 5, not for the older OnePlus models.