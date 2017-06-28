OnePlus 5 receives OxygenOS 4.5.3 update; second OTA update in a week

OnePlus 5 went on open sale only yesterday and so soon the device has received the second OxygenOS update. It is interesting to know that the smartphone that is just a week old has got the second software update.

The recent update is the Oxygen 4.5.3 available for download via OnePlus forums brings many optimizations and bug fixes. The update resolves the issues related to expanded screenshot display and occasional Wi-Fi drop. It also fixes the Google Translate issue that exists. There are optimizations brought in to the system stability and camera effects and stability. The auto-brightness adjustment effect also appears to be optimized.

Notably, OnePlus has also promised to roll out EIS to the OnePlus 5 that will bring stabilization for 4K recording.

It is interesting to see the manufacturers push in frequent updates to their offerings during the early days of the phone's launch. It shows that the company is committed to delivering a smooth experience to the consumers and don't want to make them wait for weeks or months to get the necessary fixes and optimizations.

The OxygenOS 4.5.3 update measures 54MB and you can check for the same manually by heading on to Settings → System Updates → Check for Updates on your OnePlus 5.

Talking about the India availability, the OnePlus 5 has been released in the country on June 22 and went on sale the same day via Amazon India. The open sale debuted yesterday and the device is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and Rs. 37,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.