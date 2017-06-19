OnePlus 5 registrations cross 500,000 ahead of its launch

OnePlus 5 launch is just a few hours from now. And, the device is hitting the headlines as fans await its launch crazily.

In the last week, we saw that the OnePlus 5 registrations on JD.com in China crossed 300,000 in 48 hours. Now, the Chinese retailer JD.com (Jingding.com) shows 549,059 registrations (at the time of writing this post). The pre-registrations for OnePlus 5 began on June 14 and the first flash sale will happen on June 22 in China via the site.

Notably, this data comes from a single website. If we combine the registrations from India and other countries, the number will definitely be higher.

OnePlus 5 will be launched in India on June 22 that is two days after its global announcement. The device will go on sale starting from the same day via Amazon. The company will host pop-up events for the OnePlus 5 in cities such as Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad in the coming days.

With three days left for the launch of the OnePlus 5 in India, the company seems to have chosen the right time to broadcast the first television commercials for the upcoming flagship smartphone.

The TVC was publicly broadcast during the ICC Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan. The commercial reveals a few details about the OnePlus including its looks. The video shows the device in its full glory shedding light on every design aspect such as dual lens rear camera, curved edges, full metal body, etc.

Apart from showcasing the design of the smartphone it also reveals some of the key specs of the OnePlus 5 those were hitting the rumor mills lately.