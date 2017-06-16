OnePlus 5 registrations cross 300,000 in 48 hours

We know that OnePlus 5 is gearing up for its announcement on June 20. The launch event will be live streamed globally for all the OnePlus fans to catch the action live.

It can be said that the company is creating history with the OnePlus 5 launch as they are planning to release their flagship phone in some countries the very next day. Other regions including China will get the device on June 22. Even in India, the company is hosting pop-up launch events in multiple cities and the release will happen on June 22.

Two days back, the Chinese retailer Jingdong.com (JD.com) had opened the registrations for the OnePlus 5 ahead of its launch. It looks like the registrations have crossed 300,000 in just 48 hours. Moreover, the registrations are growing by the minute. The increase in the number of registrations for the upcoming device shows the high demand for the soon to be launched flagship smartphone.

As per the recent leaks, the OnePlus 5 is likely to feature 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. Apart from this, there are reports and confirmations of sorts that the device will arrive with the Snapdragon 835 SoC and a dual rear camera setup with horizontally posited lenses.

Moreover, the OnePlus 5 is believed to arrive with a 3300mAh battery with the improved Dash Charge technology that will power it from 0% to 100% in just 30 minutes. Recently, the company's CEO took to social media to announce that the OnePlus 5 will arrive with UFS storage.

Given the rumored specifications and features we can expect from the OnePlus 5 that is slated for June 20 launch, we can expect more details to be revealed in the coming days.